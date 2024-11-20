Trump's Treasury Secretary Shortlist: Key Interviews This Week

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is moving forward with his selection process for the position of Treasury secretary. According to Bloomberg News, Trump is scheduled to have one-on-one interviews on Wednesday with two prominent candidates: former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan.

The anticipation around who Trump will ultimately pick has increased as these potential candidates bring distinguished backgrounds in finance and business leadership. Warsh, known for his role in the Federal Reserve, and Rowan, a notable figure in global asset management, are both viewed as strong contenders to step into the Treasury position.

The upcoming interviews represent crucial discussions as Trump seeks to solidify his cabinet choices. The decision, which stands to impact major economic and fiscal policy, has been a subject of keen interest given the influence the Treasury secretary holds in shaping financial strategies and addressing fiscal challenges.

