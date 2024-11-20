Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: Key Leaders Cast Votes Amid Bitcoin Allegation Storm

As polling began in Maharashtra for the state assembly elections, significant figures such as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were among the early voters. Allegations surrounding the alleged use of Bitcoins to influence voting emerged, prompting a call for investigation into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 07:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 07:59 IST
Maharashtra's state assembly elections saw many early voters, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. Pawar and his family cast their votes in Pune, where he faces a challenge from his nephew, Yugendra Pawar.

Ajit Pawar expressed confidence in the support of the Baramati constituency. Allegations emerged on Tuesday, as BJP, an ally of Pawar's party, claimed that audio notes revealed attempts to use Bitcoins to sway election outcomes, involving Congress president Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule.

Bhagwat urged citizens to fulfill their democratic duty and vote. Notable early voters included Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, city BJP chief Ashish Shelar, and Congress leader Amit Deshmukh, with many Mumbai voters lining up at polling booths early.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

