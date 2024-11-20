High-Stakes Battle in Kedarnath: BJP vs Congress Showdown

Polling kicked off on Wednesday at 7 a.m. for the Kedarnath assembly seat byelection in Uttarakhand. The seat in Rudraprayag district became vacant following the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July.

Six candidates are vying for the position, with BJP's Asha Nautiyal and Congress's Manoj Rawat expected to face off in a closely-watched contest. A total of 173 polling stations have been established, with surveillance enhanced at 130 of them using CCTV.

The District and Chief Election Officer's Office, alongside the Election Commission, will monitor the polling continuously through webcasting. Stakes are notably high as BJP seeks to maintain control, while Congress aims to seize the seat following their previous triumph in Badrinath.

(With inputs from agencies.)