Race for U.S. Treasury Secretary Heats Up: Trump Interviews New Contenders

Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, is set to interview former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan for the Treasury Secretary post, according to Bloomberg News sources.

The Financial Times reports that Marc Rowan is a strong candidate for the position. Although Trump's team and Apollo have not commented, Trump's selection process faced a standstill over the weekend before resuming with new contenders.

Other candidates include Scott Bessent, a trusted economic adviser, amid a field reshaped from earlier contenders like Howard Lutnick and John Paulson. The role's significance is paramount for shaping financial and economic policy, drawing Wall Street's keen interest.

