Left Menu

Race for U.S. Treasury Secretary Heats Up: Trump Interviews New Contenders

Donald Trump is considering new candidates for the U.S. Treasury Secretary role. Kevin Warsh and Marc Rowan have emerged as potential contenders. With Scott Bessent also in the mix, Trump's expanding search is closely watched by global investors, as the position is crucial for U.S. financial policymaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:19 IST
Race for U.S. Treasury Secretary Heats Up: Trump Interviews New Contenders

Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, is set to interview former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan for the Treasury Secretary post, according to Bloomberg News sources.

The Financial Times reports that Marc Rowan is a strong candidate for the position. Although Trump's team and Apollo have not commented, Trump's selection process faced a standstill over the weekend before resuming with new contenders.

Other candidates include Scott Bessent, a trusted economic adviser, amid a field reshaped from earlier contenders like Howard Lutnick and John Paulson. The role's significance is paramount for shaping financial and economic policy, drawing Wall Street's keen interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024