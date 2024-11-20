Tensions Rise in Jharkhand as BJP Accuses JMM of Corruption Ahead of Elections

BJP-Jharkhand President Babulal Marandi intensified his critique of the ruling JMM government, led by Hemant Soren, accusing it of rampant corruption and failing to meet public needs over the past five years. Speaking during the ongoing elections, Marandi emphasized the public's desire to replace the current government with the BJP-NDA, promising transformation.

Highlighting recent Income Tax raids on locations linked to the Chief Minister's aide, Marandi alleged misuse of black money, claiming, "This level of corruption demands deflective tactics like blaming our leaders. The BJP-NDA is poised to secure over 51 seats and form a government," he asserted, reiterating this in messages urging voter turnout for Jharkhand's future.

BJP candidate from Dhanbad, Raj Sinha, expressed confidence based on voter trends, linking voting issues to developments like Bangladeshi infiltration. In contrast, JMM's Nalin Soren urged for continuity, emphasizing development as a core issue. As voting began early Wednesday with significant turnout, PM Narendra Modi encouraged participation to set new voter records.

(With inputs from agencies.)