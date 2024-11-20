Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Jharkhand as BJP Accuses JMM of Corruption Ahead of Elections

BJP-Jharkhand President Babulal Marandi criticizes the Hemant Soren-led JMM government for alleged corruption and inadequate governance, urging voters to support the BJP-NDA for change. Amidst ongoing elections, the BJP is optimistic about forming a government, with polling underway and voter participation encouraged by national leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:47 IST
Tensions Rise in Jharkhand as BJP Accuses JMM of Corruption Ahead of Elections
Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP-Jharkhand President Babulal Marandi intensified his critique of the ruling JMM government, led by Hemant Soren, accusing it of rampant corruption and failing to meet public needs over the past five years. Speaking during the ongoing elections, Marandi emphasized the public's desire to replace the current government with the BJP-NDA, promising transformation.

Highlighting recent Income Tax raids on locations linked to the Chief Minister's aide, Marandi alleged misuse of black money, claiming, "This level of corruption demands deflective tactics like blaming our leaders. The BJP-NDA is poised to secure over 51 seats and form a government," he asserted, reiterating this in messages urging voter turnout for Jharkhand's future.

BJP candidate from Dhanbad, Raj Sinha, expressed confidence based on voter trends, linking voting issues to developments like Bangladeshi infiltration. In contrast, JMM's Nalin Soren urged for continuity, emphasizing development as a core issue. As voting began early Wednesday with significant turnout, PM Narendra Modi encouraged participation to set new voter records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024