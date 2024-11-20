BJP Confident in Jharkhand as Assembly Elections Heat Up

As the second phase of voting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections commenced on Wednesday, state BJP Chief Babulal Marandi expressed strong confidence that the BJP-NDA alliance is poised to claim more than 51 seats, promising to change the existing government led by Hemant Soren's JMM party. Marandi cited public dissatisfaction with the ruling party's five-year tenure.

Marandi pointed to recent raids by the Income Tax department on locations linked to Chief Minister Hemant Soren's personal assistant, alleging involvement with black money. He dismissed accusations made by Soren against BJP leaders, suggesting they were a diversionary tactic born out of desperation.

The elections mark a pivotal contest between the current JMM-Congress alliance and the BJP-NDA coalition, with key constituencies like Hemant Soren's Barhait and important candidates such as Kalpana Soren, contesting prominent roles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an enthusiastic voter turnout, recognizing the significance of each vote in strengthening the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)