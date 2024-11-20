BJP Confident in Jharkhand as Assembly Elections Heat Up
As the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections began, BJP leader Babulal Marandi expressed confidence in securing over 51 seats, citing public discontent with the current ruling party. Key battles are unfolding in various constituencies, with significant attention on corruption allegations and high-profile candidates.
- Country:
- India
As the second phase of voting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections commenced on Wednesday, state BJP Chief Babulal Marandi expressed strong confidence that the BJP-NDA alliance is poised to claim more than 51 seats, promising to change the existing government led by Hemant Soren's JMM party. Marandi cited public dissatisfaction with the ruling party's five-year tenure.
Marandi pointed to recent raids by the Income Tax department on locations linked to Chief Minister Hemant Soren's personal assistant, alleging involvement with black money. He dismissed accusations made by Soren against BJP leaders, suggesting they were a diversionary tactic born out of desperation.
The elections mark a pivotal contest between the current JMM-Congress alliance and the BJP-NDA coalition, with key constituencies like Hemant Soren's Barhait and important candidates such as Kalpana Soren, contesting prominent roles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an enthusiastic voter turnout, recognizing the significance of each vote in strengthening the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Elections
- BJP
- Babulal Marandi
- Hemant Soren
- NDA
- Assembly
- Corruption
- Voting
- Prime Minister
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Showdown in Jharkhand: Soren vs. Modi Ahead of Assembly Elections
Amid Controversies, Maharashtra Prepares for Pivotal Assembly Polls
Mahayuti Alliance Gears Up for Maharashtra Assembly Battle Amid Rising Tensions
Milind Deora's Campaign Ignites Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections