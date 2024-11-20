Left Menu

BJP, Congress in Showdown Over Allegations Against Leader Vinod Tawde

BJP leader Chandrakant Patil has refuted claims against Vinod Tawde of illegal money distribution ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. The allegations, raised by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, have triggered a political uproar, prompting Congress to demand a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:53 IST
BJP, Congress in Showdown Over Allegations Against Leader Vinod Tawde
Maharashtra Minister and BJP candidate from Kothrud, Chandrakant Patil (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday categorically denied allegations of illicit money distribution involving party member Vinod Tawde. Patil lauded Tawde's dedication and integrity, dismissing the claims as baseless. Tawde, a senior BJP leader, has been accused by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) of distributing money in a Nalasopara hotel prior to the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Congress responded by urging the Supreme Court to oversee an investigation, intensifying political tensions. Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan described the allegations as unfortunate and called for immediate judicial intervention. In defense, Tawde maintained that he was at the hotel to brief MLAs about electoral protocols and that the accusations stemmed from a misunderstanding.

As voting proceeds in Maharashtra, Patil advocated for increased voter turnout, appealing to citizens to participate in the democratic process. He noted efforts by NGOs to incentivize early voting as the single-phase elections progress across 288 constituencies, scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024