BJP, Congress in Showdown Over Allegations Against Leader Vinod Tawde

BJP leader Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday categorically denied allegations of illicit money distribution involving party member Vinod Tawde. Patil lauded Tawde's dedication and integrity, dismissing the claims as baseless. Tawde, a senior BJP leader, has been accused by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) of distributing money in a Nalasopara hotel prior to the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Congress responded by urging the Supreme Court to oversee an investigation, intensifying political tensions. Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan described the allegations as unfortunate and called for immediate judicial intervention. In defense, Tawde maintained that he was at the hotel to brief MLAs about electoral protocols and that the accusations stemmed from a misunderstanding.

As voting proceeds in Maharashtra, Patil advocated for increased voter turnout, appealing to citizens to participate in the democratic process. He noted efforts by NGOs to incentivize early voting as the single-phase elections progress across 288 constituencies, scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.

