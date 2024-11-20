BJP, Congress in Showdown Over Allegations Against Leader Vinod Tawde
BJP leader Chandrakant Patil has refuted claims against Vinod Tawde of illegal money distribution ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. The allegations, raised by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, have triggered a political uproar, prompting Congress to demand a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matter.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday categorically denied allegations of illicit money distribution involving party member Vinod Tawde. Patil lauded Tawde's dedication and integrity, dismissing the claims as baseless. Tawde, a senior BJP leader, has been accused by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) of distributing money in a Nalasopara hotel prior to the Maharashtra assembly elections.
Congress responded by urging the Supreme Court to oversee an investigation, intensifying political tensions. Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan described the allegations as unfortunate and called for immediate judicial intervention. In defense, Tawde maintained that he was at the hotel to brief MLAs about electoral protocols and that the accusations stemmed from a misunderstanding.
As voting proceeds in Maharashtra, Patil advocated for increased voter turnout, appealing to citizens to participate in the democratic process. He noted efforts by NGOs to incentivize early voting as the single-phase elections progress across 288 constituencies, scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Americans Eye Historic Wins in US Congress
BJP Criticizes Congress for Silence on Hindu Temple Attacks in Canada
Congress Leader V D Satheesan Takes Responsibility Ahead of Crucial Kerala By-Polls
Karnataka Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Historic Belagavi Congress Session
BJP eying Jharkhand's 'black gold', seeking to plunder its wealth, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Mandu rally.