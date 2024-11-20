Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown in Kedarnath By-Election

The Kedarnath assembly constituency in Uttarakhand is witnessing a critical by-election due to the passing of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat. With six candidates contesting, the focus is on BJP's Asha Nautiyal and Congress's Manoj Rawat in a direct face-off. Voting is monitored using CCTV and webcasting.

Dehradun | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:58 IST
The Kedarnath assembly constituency witnessed an initial polling turnout of 4.30% during the first hour, with voting set between 8 am and 6 pm. The seat, located in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, became vacant following the demise of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July.

In a closely contested by-election, six candidates are vying for the constituency, with BJP's Asha Nautiyal and Congress's Manoj Rawat seen as the main competitors. A total of 173 polling booths have been established, with 130 equipped with CCTVs to facilitate monitoring.

The District and Chief Election Officer's Office and the Election Commission are overseeing the process through webcasting. With the BJP aiming to retain the seat and Congress looking to secure another victory, the stakes are markedly high in this electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

