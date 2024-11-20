Left Menu

Maharashtra's Polling Pulse: Early Voter Turnout

Maharashtra recorded a 6.61% voter turnout by 9 am during state assembly elections. Gadchiroli topped with 12.33%, while Mumbai city lagged slightly at 6.25%. Voter turnout percentages varied widely across regions, reflecting diverse participation across the state.

Updated: 20-11-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:00 IST
  • India

Polling in Maharashtra saw a voter turnout of 6.61% by 9 am as voters cast their ballots across 288 assembly constituencies. According to election officials, the pace of voting varied widely by region.

Gadchiroli district witnessed a robust early turnout with 12.33% of voters casting ballots in the first two hours in the Armori assembly segment, while Mumbai suburbs showed moderate engagement with 7.88% participation.

In contrast, Mumbai city reported a lower turnout at 6.25%, with specific areas like Colaba and Worli registering even lower figures of 5.35% and 3.78%, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

