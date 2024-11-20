Maharashtra at Crossroads: Sharad Pawar Urges Voters to Decide Future

Sharad Pawar, leader of the NCP (SP), has highlighted the critical importance of the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, calling on citizens to actively exercise their voting rights. Speaking from Baramati after casting his vote, he emphasized the role these elections will play in shaping Maharashtra's future.

Amid recent allegations by the BJP concerning attempts to sway the election via Bitcoin, Pawar dismissed accusations targeting his daughter Supriya Sule and Congress chief Nana Patole, labeling them as inconsequential. He accused the BJP of stooping low by reacting to unsubstantiated claims.

As the poll results are eagerly awaited, Pawar remains optimistic about the Maha Vikas Aghadi's chances of gaining a majority. State leader Jayant Patil also stressed the elections' importance for focusing on farmers, youth, and women, urging the public to participate decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)