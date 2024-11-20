Left Menu

Maharashtra at Crossroads: Sharad Pawar Urges Voters to Decide Future

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar emphasizes the crucial nature of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, urging voters to participate. Amid allegations from the BJP regarding election influence via Bitcoin, Pawar defends the opposition and highlights the importance of voters’ engagement for state’s future direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:02 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, leader of the NCP (SP), has highlighted the critical importance of the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, calling on citizens to actively exercise their voting rights. Speaking from Baramati after casting his vote, he emphasized the role these elections will play in shaping Maharashtra's future.

Amid recent allegations by the BJP concerning attempts to sway the election via Bitcoin, Pawar dismissed accusations targeting his daughter Supriya Sule and Congress chief Nana Patole, labeling them as inconsequential. He accused the BJP of stooping low by reacting to unsubstantiated claims.

As the poll results are eagerly awaited, Pawar remains optimistic about the Maha Vikas Aghadi's chances of gaining a majority. State leader Jayant Patil also stressed the elections' importance for focusing on farmers, youth, and women, urging the public to participate decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

