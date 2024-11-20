Election Scandal: Money Distribution Claims Shake Maharashtra Politics
BJP leader Vinod Tawde dismisses allegations of distributing Rs 5 crore to influence voters at a hotel in Virar, owned by political opponents. Amid accusations and cash recovery of Rs 9.93 lakh, Tawde defends his innocence, while police file FIRs against him and other political figures for election code violations.
- Country:
- India
In a heated political controversy, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde has dismissed accusations of handing out Rs 5 crore to sway voters. The allegations, made by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur, claim the incident occurred at a Virar hotel just before assembly polls.
Authorities have recovered Rs 9.93 lakh from the hotel, further complicating the claims. Tawde, rejecting the accusations, stated that he was only discussing voting procedures with party members and is well-versed in the regulations, having been in politics for 40 years.
Despite denials, the controversy continues with the filing of multiple FIRs for violation of election conduct. Tawde remains firm in his innocence, questioning the logic behind distributing money at an opponent's hotel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Tawde
- election
- allegations
- cash
- silence period
- FIR
- Thakur
- Virar
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Tensions Soar as North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles
FIR Lodged Against Shiv Sena MLA for Offensive Remarks
Controversy Erupts as FIR Lodged Against Shiv Sena Candidate Sunil Raut
Delhi Chokes: Smog, Severe AQI, and Unheeded Firecracker Ban Raise Alarms
Govt Initiatives Aim to Enhance Productivity and Cash Flow for SMEs