Election Scandal: Money Distribution Claims Shake Maharashtra Politics

In a heated political controversy, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde has dismissed accusations of handing out Rs 5 crore to sway voters. The allegations, made by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur, claim the incident occurred at a Virar hotel just before assembly polls.

Authorities have recovered Rs 9.93 lakh from the hotel, further complicating the claims. Tawde, rejecting the accusations, stated that he was only discussing voting procedures with party members and is well-versed in the regulations, having been in politics for 40 years.

Despite denials, the controversy continues with the filing of multiple FIRs for violation of election conduct. Tawde remains firm in his innocence, questioning the logic behind distributing money at an opponent's hotel.

(With inputs from agencies.)