Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded an intensive diplomatic visit to South America with a significant stop in Brasilia, highlighting China's expanding influence in the region. The tour showcased Beijing's efforts to fill a diplomatic gap left by the transitional U.S. leadership.

During his visit, Xi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were set to sign crucial trade and cooperation agreements, spanning sectors like agribusiness and aerospace. These accords between two major developing economies follow Xi's participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and G20 summits.

Amidst geopolitical tensions, China appears more inclined to foster global consensus, highlighted by Beijing's proactive engagement at these summits. This strategic move comes as a response to anticipated shifts in global diplomacy with the new U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)