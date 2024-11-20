India Anticipates Renewed Ties with Trump Administration

India has signaled a keen interest in renewing its collaboration with US President-elect Donald Trump, according to New Delhi's envoy to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish. Trump's electoral victory has led to expectations of sustained close cooperation, mirroring the relationship during his first tenure.

Harish highlighted the bipartisan consensus that supports India-US relations, as he addressed an audience at Columbia University. He responded to inquiries regarding India's stance on the US elections, which saw Trump defeating Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris to become America's 47th President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Trump on his historic victory. Modi expressed optimism about building on past successes to enhance the Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership between India and the US, focusing on global peace, stability, and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)