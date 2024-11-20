Left Menu

India Anticipates Renewed Ties with Trump Administration

India's ambassador to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, expressed eagerness to work with US President-elect Donald Trump, following his electoral victory. The close cooperation from his first term is expected to continue. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trump, emphasizing a strengthened India-US partnership for global stability and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:10 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

India has signaled a keen interest in renewing its collaboration with US President-elect Donald Trump, according to New Delhi's envoy to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish. Trump's electoral victory has led to expectations of sustained close cooperation, mirroring the relationship during his first tenure.

Harish highlighted the bipartisan consensus that supports India-US relations, as he addressed an audience at Columbia University. He responded to inquiries regarding India's stance on the US elections, which saw Trump defeating Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris to become America's 47th President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Trump on his historic victory. Modi expressed optimism about building on past successes to enhance the Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership between India and the US, focusing on global peace, stability, and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti's Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank's Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

