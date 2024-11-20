Left Menu

High Stakes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections Underway

As voting proceeds in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai asserts confidence in NDA's victory. Chhattisgarh Day is observed in Delhi, while Maharashtra and Jharkhand report varying voter turnouts. BJP optimism is high as polling progresses across both states.

As voting continues for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has confidently declared that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will emerge victorious and form the government in both states. Sai highlighted a recurring pattern where opposition parties blame Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after facing electoral defeats, but accept them without complaint upon securing wins.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Day is being observed at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, coinciding with the ongoing Indian International Trade Fair. The event is marked by the presence of Governor Ramen Deka, celebrating the state's unique cultural heritage.

The Election Commission of India's early morning data reveals a voter turnout of 6.61% in Maharashtra's single-phase elections and 12.71% in Jharkhand's second-phase elections. Mumbai recorded a 6.25% turnout, while Pakur district in Jharkhand saw the highest turnout at 16.12%.

