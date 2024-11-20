Maharashtra Votes: Political Titans Lead the Charge in Crucial Assembly Elections

In a show of confidence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde voted at his home constituency of Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane as the state's crucial assembly elections commenced on Wednesday. Shinde, after casting his vote, symbolically displayed his inked finger to the media, underscoring his political presence and legacy built over four terms in office.

Backed by familial support, Shinde's brother, Prakash, urged voters to rally behind the Chief Minister. He highlighted Shinde's significant contributions to the state and expressed optimism about a substantial electoral lead. In a contrasting narrative, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis navigated allegations of 'cash for vote' claims against fellow BJP member Vinod Tawde, advocating for a full investigation into the matter involving notable politicians Supriya Sule and Nana Patole.

As the electoral battle unfolded across Maharashtra's 288 constituencies, national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called on citizens to exercise their democratic rights enthusiastically. The elections spotlight the clash between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi, highlighting a critical moment in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)