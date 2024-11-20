Left Menu

Bitcoin Allegations Stir Maharashtra Politics as Congress Counters BJP Claims

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole rebuts BJP's claims of Bitcoin misappropriation linked to the state elections. Alleged audio implicating Patole and NCP leader Supriya Sule in Bitcoin deals for influencing polls is dismissed as fake. Both leaders vow legal action against BJP's accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:59 IST
Bitcoin Allegations Stir Maharashtra Politics as Congress Counters BJP Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has fiercely denied allegations by the BJP concerning purported Bitcoin misappropriation intended to influence state elections. Patole vowed to legally challenge what he termed 'fake' accusations.

Following his vote in Bhandara district, Patole emphasized his innocence, stating, 'I am a farmer and have no connection with Bitcoins.' The BJP's claims involve alleged voice notes of Patole and NCP leader Supriya Sule discussing Bitcoin transactions for election funding. Patole insisted, 'The voice in the clip being circulated is not mine.'

Both leaders have filed criminal complaints, asserting the allegations are false. NCP chief Sharad Pawar dismissed the claims, criticizing the BJP for resorting to gimmicks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024