Bitcoin Allegations Stir Maharashtra Politics as Congress Counters BJP Claims

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has fiercely denied allegations by the BJP concerning purported Bitcoin misappropriation intended to influence state elections. Patole vowed to legally challenge what he termed 'fake' accusations.

Following his vote in Bhandara district, Patole emphasized his innocence, stating, 'I am a farmer and have no connection with Bitcoins.' The BJP's claims involve alleged voice notes of Patole and NCP leader Supriya Sule discussing Bitcoin transactions for election funding. Patole insisted, 'The voice in the clip being circulated is not mine.'

Both leaders have filed criminal complaints, asserting the allegations are false. NCP chief Sharad Pawar dismissed the claims, criticizing the BJP for resorting to gimmicks.

