Jharkhand Election Finale: The Battle for Assembly Seats

In the pivotal second and final phase of voting in Jharkhand, over 31% of the state's 1.23 crore voters had already cast their ballots by 11 AM, according to official sources. The election is being held across 38 assembly constituencies where the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc faces off against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Polling commenced at 7 AM in 14,218 booths across 12 districts, with proceedings scheduled to conclude by 5 PM, except in 31 booths which are set to close an hour earlier. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Pakur at 35.15%, contributing to a peaceful election process.

Attention centers on notable political figures, including incumbent Chief Minister Hemant Soren and opposition leader Amar Kumar Bauri, as they contest in this critical phase. The first phase wrapped up on November 13, with vote counting set for November 23, as the state's citizens hope to chart a promising future through their election choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)