High-Stakes By-Elections Sweep Across India: Voters Urged to Make Their Mark
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami urges voters to participate in the Kedarnath by-election, emphasizing its importance for regional development. BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal casts her vote, highlighting development as a key issue. Meanwhile, by-elections across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Maharashtra mark a crucial test for political alliances.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on Kedarnath Assembly voters to turn out in force for Wednesday's by-election, emphasizing its pivotal role in accelerating local development initiatives.
Voting kicked off with BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal casting her ballot early at polling booth number 21, where she underscored the ongoing development efforts spearheaded by PM Narendra Modi and CM Dhami.
The stakes are high, not only in Uttarakhand but also in several other states—including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Maharashtra—where crucial by-elections are underway, serving as a litmus test for both the NDA and its rivals.
