Gadkari Calls for Voter Roll Reformation

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has urged the Election Commission to rectify issues in voter enrolment, pointing out discrepancies such as the inclusion of deceased individuals and omission of qualified voters. He emphasized that the current system caused disappointment and needed to be more reliable for fair elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:31 IST
Nitin Gadkari Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
In a move to ensure fair and transparent elections, Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari has called on the Election Commission to tackle ongoing issues in the voter enrolment process. Highlighting significant discrepancies, he noted irregularities such as deceased individuals remaining on voter lists while eligible voters are excluded.

As polling began in Maharashtra, Gadkari exercised his right to vote in the Nagpur city of the Vidarbha region. Addressing reporters, he underscored the need for the Election Commission to critically evaluate and revise its enrolment methods to prevent widespread voter disappointment.

'The existing system is flawed and has led to dissatisfaction among numerous citizens,' Gadkari asserted. He called for immediate action to make the voter registration process leak-proof, ensuring that every eligible voter has the chance to participate in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

