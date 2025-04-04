Left Menu

Dramatic Market Dispute: Nagpur's Dark Underbelly Unveiled

A history-sheeter was shot and stabbed to death in Nagpur's Mankapur area over a long-standing dispute about market dominance. The incident occurred late Thursday night, leading to the arrest of five individuals involved in the crime. The dispute revolved around shop allocations at the weekly market.

A shocking incident rocked the Mankapur area of Nagpur as a history-sheeter was brutally murdered over a market dispute. The deceased, Sohail Bablu Khan, was killed near Raj Tower late Thursday night.

The accused, Bhushan alias Balya Bahad, along with Gajendra Markam, Dheeraj Ghodmare, Chandrashekhar alias Chandu Dongre, and Nandu Jaiswal, were arrested soon after the incident. The attack, which involved both shooting and stabbing, arose from a longstanding conflict over the allocation of shops at the weekly market.

The police stated that as Khan was shot by Bahad, others inflicted stab wounds in the aftermath of the altercation. Given their criminal backgrounds, both the victim and the accused had prior cases ranging from murder to assault. The situation underscores the gritty underbelly of local market politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

