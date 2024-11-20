Left Menu

Voter Turnout: A Call for Democracy in Maharashtra & Jharkhand

Mallikarjun Kharge encourages Maharashtra's citizens to vote for state prosperity and warns against divisive forces. Amidst the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, voter engagement becomes crucial. Both states experience varied turnout rates, highlighting regional disparities and the political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:44 IST
Voter Turnout: A Call for Democracy in Maharashtra & Jharkhand
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate call to action, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged Maharashtra's citizens to cast their votes decisively. Emphasizing the importance of the state's prosperity and development, Kharge advocated for voter participation to prevent extremist influences that threaten farmers and youth.

Kharge directed a subtle critique towards the BJP, asserting the unlikelihood of polarizing politics succeeding in Maharashtra. He compared the ongoing elections to those in Jharkhand, where public welfare and tribal rights took precedence. He stressed the significance of voting against regressive political dynamics.

The youth were particularly encouraged to partake in the democratic process as the Election Commission of India reported varying voter turnout rates across Maharashtra and Jharkhand. As elections progressed, these numbers underscored the diverse political engagement in India's democratic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024