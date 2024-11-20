Historic Diplomatic Visit: Modi Bridges India-Guyana Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a landmark visit to Guyana, marking the first time in over 50 years that an Indian head of state has visited the South American nation. This diplomatic mission aims to bolster the ties between India and Guyana, highlighting their shared interests and cooperation.

Upon his arrival, Modi was greeted with an unprecedented welcome by Guyana's President Irfan Ali and over a dozen cabinet ministers. This gesture signifies the deepening relationship between the two countries, further underscored by the presentation of the 'Key to the City of Georgetown' to Modi.

This visit is the final leg of Modi's three-nation tour, following productive meetings in Nigeria and participation in the G20 Summit in Brazil. During his time in Guyana, Modi is set to meet with President Ali and attend the India-CARICOM Summit, aiming to reinforce strategic and cultural connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)