Starmer to Strengthen UK-Gulf Ties with Saudi Arabia and UAE Visit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE in an effort to boost the UK's economic ties with the Gulf. The visit aims to attract investment, particularly in energy projects, and address regional issues such as the conflict in Gaza, Israel, and Lebanon.

Updated: 20-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:26 IST
In a strategic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in a bid to strengthen economic ties with the affluent Gulf region. The visit, slated for next month, seeks to bolster investment from the Gulf states, particularly in energy projects spearheaded by the UAE.

Starmer's upcoming journey marks his first official visit to the Gulf since assuming office, following the Labour party's electoral success in July. This diplomatic mission also aims to mend the fractured relations with the UAE, a rift that developed under the previous Conservative government.

Amidst these discussions, Starmer intends to tackle pressing regional concerns, such as the ongoing conflict affecting Gaza, Israel, and Lebanon. The diplomatic visit comes in the wake of trade negotiations by Britain's ministers, aimed at securing a free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council, potentially boosting the UK economy by a significant margin.

