Former Minister Faces CID in Easter Sunday Bombing Inquiry
A former minister, Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, appears before Sri Lankan CID to discuss alleged state complicity in the 2019 Easter bombings. Following his electoral defeat, renewed interest in a thorough investigation intensifies, as accusations of state involvement gain international attention through a UK documentary.
A former minister, Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Sri Lankan police on Wednesday. He was summoned to provide a statement regarding the alleged involvement of state officials in the tragic 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.
Chandrakanthan, previously sought a delay in his appearance due to the impending November 14 parliamentary elections, faced defeat in Batticaloa. The landslide victory was claimed by the National Peoples' Power (NPP). The new government has promised to renew investigations into the bombings, initially probed in 2019, upon which the Catholic Church alleged a coverup.
Further international attention came as a UK Channel 4 documentary revealed claims by Azad Moulana. He alleged complicity between state officials and the local jihadi group leader involved in the bombings. These allegations prompted President Ranil Wickremesinghe to initiate a separate probe into the documentary's assertions.
