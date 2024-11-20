Maharashtra Elections 2023: A Day of Decision

By 1 pm on Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 32.18% as state assembly elections are in full swing. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance seeks to retain control, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi aims to regain influence, with citizens voting till 6 pm across 1,00,186 polling booths set up this year.

Gadchiroli district reported high voter engagement with a turnout of 50.89%, while in Mumbai city, polling remained lower at 27.73%. Key constituencies such as Aheri and Armori also reflected substantial participation, indicating a competitive political atmosphere as all constituencies actively voted.

The elections hold significance for notable figures such as Eknath Shinde in Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency and Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur. In Pune's Baramati, the battle between Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar attracts attention. Maharashtra's political landscape is pivotal, with diverse parties like Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) fielding numerous candidates.

