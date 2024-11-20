Left Menu

Mahayuti Marches Towards Victory: NCP's Confident Stance in Maharashtra

NCP leader Praful Patel, after voting in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, expresses strong confidence in Mahayuti's success, emphasizing achievements for women, farmers, and youth over rival accusations. Patel forecasts Mahayuti securing a clear majority. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar echoes confidence in his constituency, highlighting governance contrasts with the incumbents.

NCP leader Praful Patel casting his vote. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
NCP leader Praful Patel, after casting his vote in Gondia for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday, voiced strong confidence in Mahayuti's victory, highlighting their achievements for women, farmers, and youth. Patel emphasized that their success will be based on tangible accomplishments, rather than rival accusations.

Speaking to ANI, Patel declared, "Mahayuti is set to ascend to power in Maharashtra due to our work for women, farmers, and youth. The state is witnessing significant investments. Those who are frustrated and anticipate defeat resort to allegations. We focus on our actions, knowing the public supports us."

Patel predicted Mahayuti would win around 175 seats, ensuring a clear majority. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP candidate from Baramati, Ajit Pawar, expressed confidence in securing his eighth electoral victory, counting on Baramati's electorate. He affirmed, "We have the vision for future development and trust in voters to achieve victory."

He noted that Mahayuti's elected MLAs would decide the next Chief Minister. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, after voting, urged active participation, describing the elections as a "festival of democracy." He contrasted governance between MVA and Mahayuti, highlighting their developmental successes over MVA's tenure.

In contrast, Maharashtra saw a sluggish voter turnout of 32.18% in the single-phase assembly elections. Meanwhile, Jharkhand's second phase recorded a 47.92% turnout as per the Election Commission of India at 1 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

