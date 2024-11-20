Political Clash in Madhya Pradesh: Former MP vs MLA Wife

Kankar Munjare, a former Member of Parliament in Madhya Pradesh, has taken issue with his wife, Congress MLA Anubha Munjare, for using his images on her political hoardings. This family feud over political representation reflects the couple's clashing political beliefs.

The ex-parliamentarian, now affiliated with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), expressed displeasure when his photographs appeared on birthday hoardings for Anubha in Balaghat. He sees the use of his image as an affront, stressing that it violates their personal and political boundaries.

The Munjares contested on opposing platforms in recent elections, living separately due to ideological rifts. While Anubha secured a legislative win, Kankar's electoral journey faced setbacks. Despite these challenges, the couple remains entangled in their contentious political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)