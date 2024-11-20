Political Clash in Madhya Pradesh: Former MP vs MLA Wife
Former MP and BSP leader Kankar Munjare warned his wife, Congress MLA Anubha Munjare, against using his photos on political hoardings. This conflict stems from their differing political ideologies. Previously asked to stay away during election campaigning, both contested separately and experienced electoral outcomes.
- Country:
- India
Kankar Munjare, a former Member of Parliament in Madhya Pradesh, has taken issue with his wife, Congress MLA Anubha Munjare, for using his images on her political hoardings. This family feud over political representation reflects the couple's clashing political beliefs.
The ex-parliamentarian, now affiliated with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), expressed displeasure when his photographs appeared on birthday hoardings for Anubha in Balaghat. He sees the use of his image as an affront, stressing that it violates their personal and political boundaries.
The Munjares contested on opposing platforms in recent elections, living separately due to ideological rifts. While Anubha secured a legislative win, Kankar's electoral journey faced setbacks. Despite these challenges, the couple remains entangled in their contentious political dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Showdown in Jharkhand: Soren vs. Modi Ahead of Assembly Elections
US Elections: A Pivotal Moment with Global Implications
Milind Deora's Campaign Ignites Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Jaishankar and Penny Wong Address US Elections and QUAD's Global Role