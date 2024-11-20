Left Menu

Political Clash in Madhya Pradesh: Former MP vs MLA Wife

Former MP and BSP leader Kankar Munjare warned his wife, Congress MLA Anubha Munjare, against using his photos on political hoardings. This conflict stems from their differing political ideologies. Previously asked to stay away during election campaigning, both contested separately and experienced electoral outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balaghat | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:41 IST
Political Clash in Madhya Pradesh: Former MP vs MLA Wife
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Kankar Munjare, a former Member of Parliament in Madhya Pradesh, has taken issue with his wife, Congress MLA Anubha Munjare, for using his images on her political hoardings. This family feud over political representation reflects the couple's clashing political beliefs.

The ex-parliamentarian, now affiliated with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), expressed displeasure when his photographs appeared on birthday hoardings for Anubha in Balaghat. He sees the use of his image as an affront, stressing that it violates their personal and political boundaries.

The Munjares contested on opposing platforms in recent elections, living separately due to ideological rifts. While Anubha secured a legislative win, Kankar's electoral journey faced setbacks. Despite these challenges, the couple remains entangled in their contentious political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024