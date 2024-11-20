Left Menu

Dialogue Dilemma: A Ray of Hope in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian envoy to India, Denis Alipov, stated that while there is no current ground for negotiations in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Moscow is ready for dialogue if an acceptable basis exists. He emphasized BRICS as a reflection of new realities and a potential platform for future conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:56 IST
  • India

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict extends into its 1,000th day, Russian envoy to India, Denis Alipov, conveyed that while negotiations currently lack a foundation, Moscow is open to talks if there is an acceptable premise.

Alipov addressed this during an interaction on BRICS potential, hosted by the Russian state media, Sputnik. Alipov highlighted BRICS as a reflection of evolving global dynamics.

Alipov sees BRICS as a budding platform for conflict resolution, though its efficacy in resolving ongoing or future disputes is yet uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

