Dialogue Dilemma: A Ray of Hope in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict extends into its 1,000th day, Russian envoy to India, Denis Alipov, conveyed that while negotiations currently lack a foundation, Moscow is open to talks if there is an acceptable premise.

Alipov addressed this during an interaction on BRICS potential, hosted by the Russian state media, Sputnik. Alipov highlighted BRICS as a reflection of evolving global dynamics.

Alipov sees BRICS as a budding platform for conflict resolution, though its efficacy in resolving ongoing or future disputes is yet uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)