Congress Calls Out Chidambaram's Controversial Post

The Manipur Congress has made a formal request to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking action against senior party leader P Chidambaram following a controversial social media post advocating for regional autonomy. The post, which was later deleted, has stirred significant unrest within the party ranks.

In an official letter addressed to Kharge, Congress leaders expressed unanimous condemnation of Chidambaram's stance on the ongoing Manipur crisis. They stressed that such statements could potentially impact the party's standing and leadership's credibility, particularly in sensitive times.

Moreover, the letter emphasized the Congress party's steadfast commitment to maintaining the unity and integrity of Manipur, aligning with its broader vision for national coherence. The leaders urged Kharge to take swift and decisive measures to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)