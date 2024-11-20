Left Menu

Congress Calls Out Chidambaram's Controversial Post

The Manipur Congress urged AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to address a controversial post by senior party leader P Chidambaram. The deleted post advocated for regional autonomy. Congress leaders condemned the post and reaffirmed their commitment to Manipur's unity and integrity in a letter to Kharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:35 IST
The Manipur Congress has made a formal request to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking action against senior party leader P Chidambaram following a controversial social media post advocating for regional autonomy. The post, which was later deleted, has stirred significant unrest within the party ranks.

In an official letter addressed to Kharge, Congress leaders expressed unanimous condemnation of Chidambaram's stance on the ongoing Manipur crisis. They stressed that such statements could potentially impact the party's standing and leadership's credibility, particularly in sensitive times.

Moreover, the letter emphasized the Congress party's steadfast commitment to maintaining the unity and integrity of Manipur, aligning with its broader vision for national coherence. The leaders urged Kharge to take swift and decisive measures to address the situation.

