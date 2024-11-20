Election Scandal: Shiv Sena Candidate in Liquor and Cash Controversy

The Thane city police have registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe amid allegations of possessing liquor and cash, intended for voter distribution, as he contests against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Dighe, the nephew of the late influential Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, was reportedly found with enveloped cash and liquor at Ashtavinayak Chowk. The incident coincides with the ongoing polling in Maharashtra’s 288 assembly seats.

Dighe, backed by Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, denies wrongdoing, alleging political defamation. Separately, BJP's Vinod Tawde and others face similar accusations of cash distribution to voters in Palghar.

