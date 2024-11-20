Left Menu

Election Scandal: Shiv Sena Candidate in Liquor and Cash Controversy

Shiv Sena candidate Kedar Dighe faces charges in Thane for alleged possession of liquor and cash, reportedly meant for voter distribution. The incident occurred amid Maharashtra's 288-seat assembly polls. Dighe denied these claims, citing political motives. Similar allegations were made against BJP leaders Rajan Naik and Vinod Tawde.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:04 IST
Election Scandal: Shiv Sena Candidate in Liquor and Cash Controversy
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane city police have registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe amid allegations of possessing liquor and cash, intended for voter distribution, as he contests against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Dighe, the nephew of the late influential Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, was reportedly found with enveloped cash and liquor at Ashtavinayak Chowk. The incident coincides with the ongoing polling in Maharashtra’s 288 assembly seats.

Dighe, backed by Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, denies wrongdoing, alleging political defamation. Separately, BJP's Vinod Tawde and others face similar accusations of cash distribution to voters in Palghar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

