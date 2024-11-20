Left Menu

Ex-Minister Anil Joshi Resigns from SAD Over 'Panthic' Politics

Anil Joshi, a former minister, resigns from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), citing its focus on religious and 'panthic' agendas while neglecting real issues in Punjab. Joshi joined SAD in 2021 post-BJP expulsion but found himself at odds with the party's lack of secular focus and development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / Shiromani Akali Dal
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Joshi, a former minister, announced his resignation from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday, criticizing the party for prioritizing religious and 'panthic' matters over pressing issues in Punjab.

Having joined SAD in 2021 after being expelled by the BJP for supporting Punjab farmers during the farm law protests, Joshi expressed disappointment with SAD's direction. He noted the party's focus has shifted away from development and secularism.

Sukhbir Singh Badal's resignation from the SAD presidency further highlighted internal conflicts, leading Joshi to see no future in the party. He emphasized that his commitment to secularism and comprehensive development is incompatible with SAD's current stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

