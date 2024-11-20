Left Menu

Randhir Sharma Alleges Himachal Govt's Nexus with Mining Mafia

Himachal BJP's Randhir Sharma accuses the Congress government of shielding mafias and financial mismanagement, demanding answers over hotel closures and alleged nexus with the mining mafia.

Randhir Sharma, the Himachal BJP Media In-Charge and MLA, has launched a significant critique against the ruling Congress government. He accused it of failures in various sectors and protecting mafia interests, particularly pointing to a recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) action in Hamirpur.

Speaking in Shimla, Sharma highlighted the arrests by the ED as evidence of a purported nexus between Chief Minister Shukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the mining mafia. He claimed that the government's ineffectiveness has allowed such mafias to flourish under its aegis.

Sharma also criticized the state administration's handling of financial affairs, particularly regarding Rs 64 crore dues linked to Himachal Bhawan. Additionally, he voiced concerns over the closure of 18 hotels under the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, speculating these moves could benefit individuals close to the Chief Minister. He demanded transparency on these issues and urged the government to address public grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

