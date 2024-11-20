Left Menu

Political Tensions: NCP Leader Claims Assault by BJP Supporters

Nitesh Karale, an NCP spokesperson from Wardha, Maharashtra, alleged he was assaulted by BJP supporters near a polling booth. The incident, captured on video and currently circulating online, highlights the political tensions during Maharashtra's assembly elections. A formal police complaint has been filed regarding the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wardha | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:19 IST
  • India

NCP spokesperson Nitesh Karale has made serious allegations of being assaulted by BJP supporters in Maharashtra's Wardha constituency. The incident reportedly occurred near a polling station in Umri Meghe and is said to be captured in a video now circulating on social media.

The clash allegedly unfolded when Karale, who is recognized locally as Karale Master, confronted individuals at a BJP booth after casting his vote. The altercation reportedly turned violent, leading to a physical assault.

In response, Karale lodged a police complaint, and law enforcement has stated they will investigate both parties' sides of the story. Meanwhile, in another incident in Parli, a polling booth was vandalized, and an NCP worker was injured, highlighting tensions in the state's assembly election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

