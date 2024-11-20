Political Tensions: NCP Leader Claims Assault by BJP Supporters

NCP spokesperson Nitesh Karale has made serious allegations of being assaulted by BJP supporters in Maharashtra's Wardha constituency. The incident reportedly occurred near a polling station in Umri Meghe and is said to be captured in a video now circulating on social media.

The clash allegedly unfolded when Karale, who is recognized locally as Karale Master, confronted individuals at a BJP booth after casting his vote. The altercation reportedly turned violent, leading to a physical assault.

In response, Karale lodged a police complaint, and law enforcement has stated they will investigate both parties' sides of the story. Meanwhile, in another incident in Parli, a polling booth was vandalized, and an NCP worker was injured, highlighting tensions in the state's assembly election.

