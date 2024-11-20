Political Tensions: NCP Leader Claims Assault by BJP Supporters
Nitesh Karale, an NCP spokesperson from Wardha, Maharashtra, alleged he was assaulted by BJP supporters near a polling booth. The incident, captured on video and currently circulating online, highlights the political tensions during Maharashtra's assembly elections. A formal police complaint has been filed regarding the assault.
NCP spokesperson Nitesh Karale has made serious allegations of being assaulted by BJP supporters in Maharashtra's Wardha constituency. The incident reportedly occurred near a polling station in Umri Meghe and is said to be captured in a video now circulating on social media.
The clash allegedly unfolded when Karale, who is recognized locally as Karale Master, confronted individuals at a BJP booth after casting his vote. The altercation reportedly turned violent, leading to a physical assault.
In response, Karale lodged a police complaint, and law enforcement has stated they will investigate both parties' sides of the story. Meanwhile, in another incident in Parli, a polling booth was vandalized, and an NCP worker was injured, highlighting tensions in the state's assembly election.
