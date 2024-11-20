Left Menu

Political Alliances at Crossroads: Praniti Shinde's Unexpected Support in Solapur South

Congress leader Praniti Shinde expressed her backing for independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi, going against party ally Shiv Sena (UBT) in Solapur South. She highlighted past influential leaders from the constituency and criticized Shiv Sena's claim over the seat due to a previous win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:51 IST
Political Alliances at Crossroads: Praniti Shinde's Unexpected Support in Solapur South
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Congress leader Praniti Shinde announced her support for independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi in Maharashtra's Solapur South, challenging her party's coalition partner Shiv Sena (UBT).

After casting her vote, Shinde emphasized that the Congress followed coalition norms by not fielding an official candidate, which led Kadadi to run independently. She also recalled the seat's history of political significance, referencing her father Sushilkumar Shinde's achievements.

Former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde asserted that the Shiv Sena's claim over the seat was unfounded, given past Congress successes there. The political scene heats up as BJP's Subhash Deshmukh defends his position, with Shiv Sena (UBT) also in contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024