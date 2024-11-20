Political Alliances at Crossroads: Praniti Shinde's Unexpected Support in Solapur South
Congress leader Praniti Shinde expressed her backing for independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi, going against party ally Shiv Sena (UBT) in Solapur South. She highlighted past influential leaders from the constituency and criticized Shiv Sena's claim over the seat due to a previous win.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Congress leader Praniti Shinde announced her support for independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi in Maharashtra's Solapur South, challenging her party's coalition partner Shiv Sena (UBT).
After casting her vote, Shinde emphasized that the Congress followed coalition norms by not fielding an official candidate, which led Kadadi to run independently. She also recalled the seat's history of political significance, referencing her father Sushilkumar Shinde's achievements.
Former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde asserted that the Shiv Sena's claim over the seat was unfounded, given past Congress successes there. The political scene heats up as BJP's Subhash Deshmukh defends his position, with Shiv Sena (UBT) also in contention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Americans Eye Historic Wins in US Congress
BJP Criticizes Congress for Silence on Hindu Temple Attacks in Canada
Congress Leader V D Satheesan Takes Responsibility Ahead of Crucial Kerala By-Polls
Karnataka Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Historic Belagavi Congress Session
BJP eying Jharkhand's 'black gold', seeking to plunder its wealth, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Mandu rally.