India and China Chart New Path for Peace

In a bid to mend relations strained by past conflicts, India and China have committed to developing a roadmap aimed at rebuilding mutual trust and understanding. This decision emerged from a meeting between India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun held in Laos.

The discussion, occurring weeks after the completion of military disengagement in eastern Ladakh, saw Singh emphasize the global benefits of India and China fostering amicable relations. Singh urged both nations to prioritize cooperation over conflict, drawing lessons from the 2020 border clashes.

Taking place alongside an ASEAN conclave, the meeting also coincided with resumed patrolling activities in Demchok and Depsang. This dialogue aligns with previous talks between Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Minister Wang Yi, underlining a shared commitment to stabilizing bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)