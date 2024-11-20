Tragedy Strikes Maharashtra Elections: Independent Candidate Passes Away
An independent candidate, Balasaheb Shinde, died during the Maharashtra assembly polls. The incident occurred at the Chhatrapati Shahu Vidyalay polling booth in Beed. Shinde was taken to a hospital but died during treatment. The election features 31 candidates, including notable figures from the NCP.
During the ongoing assembly polls in Maharashtra, an independent candidate tragically passed away. Balasaheb Shinde, a resident of Beed city, collapsed at the Chhatrapati Shahu Vidyalay polling booth between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to police sources.
After being rushed to a local hospital, Shinde was later transferred to a private medical facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he succumbed during treatment. Police confirmed the unfortunate news and mentioned that prominent political figures such as Yogesh and Sandip Kshirsagar are contenders in the constituency.
Amidst a 51.92% voter turnout in Beed, Maharashtra's electoral landscape sees all 288 seats contested, with results anticipated on November 23. The Kshirsagar cousins belong to the political lineage of former state minister Jaydatta Kshirsagar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
