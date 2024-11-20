Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Maharashtra Elections: Independent Candidate Passes Away

An independent candidate, Balasaheb Shinde, died during the Maharashtra assembly polls. The incident occurred at the Chhatrapati Shahu Vidyalay polling booth in Beed. Shinde was taken to a hospital but died during treatment. The election features 31 candidates, including notable figures from the NCP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:30 IST
Tragedy Strikes Maharashtra Elections: Independent Candidate Passes Away
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the ongoing assembly polls in Maharashtra, an independent candidate tragically passed away. Balasaheb Shinde, a resident of Beed city, collapsed at the Chhatrapati Shahu Vidyalay polling booth between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to police sources.

After being rushed to a local hospital, Shinde was later transferred to a private medical facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he succumbed during treatment. Police confirmed the unfortunate news and mentioned that prominent political figures such as Yogesh and Sandip Kshirsagar are contenders in the constituency.

Amidst a 51.92% voter turnout in Beed, Maharashtra's electoral landscape sees all 288 seats contested, with results anticipated on November 23. The Kshirsagar cousins belong to the political lineage of former state minister Jaydatta Kshirsagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024