EVM Chaos in Nagpur: Political Tensions Surge After Car Ransacked

In a dramatic turn of events in Nagpur, Congress workers violently attacked a car transporting an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) following the conclusion of Maharashtra assembly elections.

The incident unfolded as polling officials were relocating an EVM, which was on standby and not used, from booth number 268 to the strong room.

Accusations of protocol violations arose when the vehicle was stopped, escalating tensions that led to stone-pelting by Congress workers and urgent intervention by local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)