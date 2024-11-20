EVM Chaos in Nagpur: Political Tensions Surge After Car Ransacked
In Nagpur, Congress workers attacked a vehicle transporting an EVM to the strong room after Maharashtra assembly polls. The EVM, which wasn't used in the election, was unharmed. Tensions arose over alleged protocol breaches, leading to stone-pelting. Police intervened, ensuring safety and initiating an investigation.
In a dramatic turn of events in Nagpur, Congress workers violently attacked a car transporting an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) following the conclusion of Maharashtra assembly elections.
The incident unfolded as polling officials were relocating an EVM, which was on standby and not used, from booth number 268 to the strong room.
Accusations of protocol violations arose when the vehicle was stopped, escalating tensions that led to stone-pelting by Congress workers and urgent intervention by local police.
