Left Menu

EVM Chaos in Nagpur: Political Tensions Surge After Car Ransacked

In Nagpur, Congress workers attacked a vehicle transporting an EVM to the strong room after Maharashtra assembly polls. The EVM, which wasn't used in the election, was unharmed. Tensions arose over alleged protocol breaches, leading to stone-pelting. Police intervened, ensuring safety and initiating an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:54 IST
EVM Chaos in Nagpur: Political Tensions Surge After Car Ransacked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Nagpur, Congress workers violently attacked a car transporting an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) following the conclusion of Maharashtra assembly elections.

The incident unfolded as polling officials were relocating an EVM, which was on standby and not used, from booth number 268 to the strong room.

Accusations of protocol violations arose when the vehicle was stopped, escalating tensions that led to stone-pelting by Congress workers and urgent intervention by local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024