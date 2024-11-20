Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections Witness High Turnout Amidst Urban Apathy

The high-stakes assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand concluded with notable voter turnout figures of 62.05% and 68.01%, respectively, Electoral Commission records revealed. This year's turnout surpassed previous records from 2019, ensuring a peaceful election across Maharashtra's 288 seats and Jharkhand's 38, signaling a success in electoral management.

Despite measures aimed at encouraging voter participation, urban centers such as Mumbai, Pune, and Thane experienced low voter engagement, reflecting ongoing urban apathy. Meanwhile, bye-polls in key regions, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, were also smoothly conducted under the vigilant eyes of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Efforts to enhance inclusivity among tribal communities showed encouraging results with over 1.78 lakh tribal members enrolled in Jharkhand. The election environment saw increased security measures, and a proactive crackdown on electoral malpractice led to total seizures amounting to over Rs 1139 crores, marking a significant enforcement stride.

(With inputs from agencies.)