Battle Over Gender Rights Intensifies in U.S. Capitol

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Wednesday that all single-sex bathrooms in the Capitol will be designated for "individuals of that biological sex," a declaration following the election of the first transgender Congress member, Sarah McBride.

The proposal comes amid a political storm, as Republicans face backlash for perceived discriminatory policies aimed at rolling back LGBTQ protections, with Democrats labeling the move as "bullying" and "cruel."

Attention is now drawn to broader legislation introduced in 37 states, seeking to restrict transgender healthcare and rights, significantly raising the stakes in the ongoing debate over gender rights in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)