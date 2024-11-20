Left Menu

Maharashtra Votes: A Turnout Triumph with Political Intrigue

Maharashtra witnessed a 65% voter turnout in its assembly elections, with significant participation in both urban and rural areas. The polls are crucial for the ruling BJP-led alliance and opposition MVA. Increased voter engagement was noted, alongside celebrity influence and political controversies marking the election atmosphere.

A robust 65 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Maharashtra's pivotal assembly elections, setting the stage for a fierce contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Urban voter engagement saw a noticeable surge, while Mumbai, a financial hub, reported a 54 per cent turnout, showing a steady increase from the last elections.

Bollywood personalities added glamour to the polls, while political dynamics were charged with allegations of cash-for-vote scams affecting major party figures, amidst an atmosphere of revitalized democratic fervor.

