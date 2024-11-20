Pune's Democratic Festival: Centenarians and Young Voters Turn Out in Large Numbers
In Pune, voters from all walks of life, including centenarians and young citizens, turned out in large numbers for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The enthusiasm of voters, including individuals like Madhavi Tikhe and Tanvi Doke, highlighted the spirit of democracy. Various citizens shared their motivations and expectations from their chosen candidates.
- Country:
- India
Pune witnessed a high voter turnout during the Maharashtra assembly elections, with citizens from various age groups casting their votes to exercise their democratic rights on Wednesday.
Madhavi Tikhe, a 100-year-old retired nurse, walked to her polling station with assistance, while 27-year-old Tanvi Doke arrived at her booth in a wheelchair, exemplifying the spirit of inclusive participation.
Residents voiced their aspirations for better governance, demanding attention to development and infrastructure issues, while prominent figures from the Marathi film industry also appealed to citizens to participate in the democratic process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Elections with 9.7 Crore Voters
BJP Gears Up for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls with Strategic Meeting
BJP Distances from Malik in Maharashtra Elections, Sparks Political Rifts
Ajit Pawar-led NCP unveils manifesto for Maharashtra polls; promises to raise Ladki Bahin scheme's monthly aid to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500.
Dhule City: BJP's Anup Agarwal Vows Business Boom Ahead of Maharashtra Elections