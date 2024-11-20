Pune's Democratic Festival: Centenarians and Young Voters Turn Out in Large Numbers

Pune witnessed a high voter turnout during the Maharashtra assembly elections, with citizens from various age groups casting their votes to exercise their democratic rights on Wednesday.

Madhavi Tikhe, a 100-year-old retired nurse, walked to her polling station with assistance, while 27-year-old Tanvi Doke arrived at her booth in a wheelchair, exemplifying the spirit of inclusive participation.

Residents voiced their aspirations for better governance, demanding attention to development and infrastructure issues, while prominent figures from the Marathi film industry also appealed to citizens to participate in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)