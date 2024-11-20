Left Menu

Pune's Democratic Festival: Centenarians and Young Voters Turn Out in Large Numbers

In Pune, voters from all walks of life, including centenarians and young citizens, turned out in large numbers for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The enthusiasm of voters, including individuals like Madhavi Tikhe and Tanvi Doke, highlighted the spirit of democracy. Various citizens shared their motivations and expectations from their chosen candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:59 IST
Pune's Democratic Festival: Centenarians and Young Voters Turn Out in Large Numbers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune witnessed a high voter turnout during the Maharashtra assembly elections, with citizens from various age groups casting their votes to exercise their democratic rights on Wednesday.

Madhavi Tikhe, a 100-year-old retired nurse, walked to her polling station with assistance, while 27-year-old Tanvi Doke arrived at her booth in a wheelchair, exemplifying the spirit of inclusive participation.

Residents voiced their aspirations for better governance, demanding attention to development and infrastructure issues, while prominent figures from the Marathi film industry also appealed to citizens to participate in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024