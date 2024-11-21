Senators Call for Raising Pilot Retirement Age in Global Aviation

In a significant move, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including prospective Majority Leader John Thune, has urged the Biden administration to back international proposals to raise the airline pilot retirement age.

Congress previously declined a proposal to increase the mandatory retirement age from 65 to 67. According to existing international regulations, pilots over the age of 65 are prohibited from operating flights in most countries beyond the United States.

The lobbying effort spearheaded by Republican Marsha Blackburn is supported by Democrats Joe Manchin and Mark Kelly, along with Republican Lindsey Graham. They have appealed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken to advocate for the raise in age limits at the International Civil Aviation Organization, arguing that American travelers deserve highly experienced pilots.

(With inputs from agencies.)