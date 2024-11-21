Left Menu

Senators Call for Raising Pilot Retirement Age in Global Aviation

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is pressing the Biden administration to support international efforts in raising the mandatory airline pilot retirement age from 65 to 67. Current international rules restrict pilots older than 65 from flying in most countries, a pushback to Congress's earlier decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 01:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 01:45 IST
In a significant move, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including prospective Majority Leader John Thune, has urged the Biden administration to back international proposals to raise the airline pilot retirement age.

Congress previously declined a proposal to increase the mandatory retirement age from 65 to 67. According to existing international regulations, pilots over the age of 65 are prohibited from operating flights in most countries beyond the United States.

The lobbying effort spearheaded by Republican Marsha Blackburn is supported by Democrats Joe Manchin and Mark Kelly, along with Republican Lindsey Graham. They have appealed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken to advocate for the raise in age limits at the International Civil Aviation Organization, arguing that American travelers deserve highly experienced pilots.

