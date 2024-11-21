Left Menu

Partisan Deadlock Stalls Release of Ethics Report on Gaetz

A congressional ethics committee is deadlocked over releasing its report on allegations against Trump’s Attorney General pick, Matt Gaetz. The former congressman faces scrutiny for alleged misconduct but is not charged. The decision on his confirmation remains uncertain amid mixed reactions from Senate Republicans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 02:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 02:59 IST
Partisan Deadlock Stalls Release of Ethics Report on Gaetz
Report

A congressional ethics committee remains divided over releasing a report related to allegations against President-elect Trump's Attorney General nominee, Matt Gaetz, as confirmed by the panel's top Democrat, Susan Wild. The committee's inability to reach a consensus has postponed any disclosure.

This development occurred days after Gaetz resigned from his House seat following Trump's nomination for him to lead the Justice Department. Despite extensive investigation into allegations of Gaetz's sexual misconduct without charges, some Senate Republicans have demanded transparency.

Gaetz's potential confirmation remains uncertain as he meets with Republican senators amid calls for clarity on his qualifications and allegations. With a Senate majority, Republicans hold the decision on whether Gaetz will assume the top Justice Department position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024