Partisan Deadlock Stalls Release of Ethics Report on Gaetz

A congressional ethics committee remains divided over releasing a report related to allegations against President-elect Trump's Attorney General nominee, Matt Gaetz, as confirmed by the panel's top Democrat, Susan Wild. The committee's inability to reach a consensus has postponed any disclosure.

This development occurred days after Gaetz resigned from his House seat following Trump's nomination for him to lead the Justice Department. Despite extensive investigation into allegations of Gaetz's sexual misconduct without charges, some Senate Republicans have demanded transparency.

Gaetz's potential confirmation remains uncertain as he meets with Republican senators amid calls for clarity on his qualifications and allegations. With a Senate majority, Republicans hold the decision on whether Gaetz will assume the top Justice Department position.

(With inputs from agencies.)