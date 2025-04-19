Left Menu

Trump Allies Turn Tables on NY Attorney General with Fraud Accusation

In the summer of 2023, New York Attorney General Letitia James faced allegations of bank fraud related to a real estate transaction in Virginia. A former Trump official requested a federal investigation, claiming James misrepresented her residence to secure favorable mortgage terms. James denies the charges, labeling them retaliatory.

19-04-2025
The political intrigue surrounding New York Attorney General Letitia James has intensified as a former Trump administration housing official called for a federal probe into her recent real estate dealings. The official alleges that James misrepresented her residence to secure better mortgage terms.

James, who famously won a $454 million judgment against Donald Trump in 2022, faces accusations of falsely listing a newly purchased Virginia property as her primary residence. This claim, forwarded to the US Justice Department, comes amid a broader campaign against Trump's legal adversaries.

Despite the allegations, a city inspection found no violations in James' properties. As Trump appeals against last year's judgment, experts argue discrepancies in property records are not uncommon and often legally insignificant.

