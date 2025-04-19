Trump Allies Turn Tables on NY Attorney General with Fraud Accusation

The political intrigue surrounding New York Attorney General Letitia James has intensified as a former Trump administration housing official called for a federal probe into her recent real estate dealings. The official alleges that James misrepresented her residence to secure better mortgage terms.

James, who famously won a $454 million judgment against Donald Trump in 2022, faces accusations of falsely listing a newly purchased Virginia property as her primary residence. This claim, forwarded to the US Justice Department, comes amid a broader campaign against Trump's legal adversaries.

Despite the allegations, a city inspection found no violations in James' properties. As Trump appeals against last year's judgment, experts argue discrepancies in property records are not uncommon and often legally insignificant.

