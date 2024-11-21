Senate Blocks Sanders' Bid Against Israeli Arms

The U.S. Senate has firmly rejected Sen. Bernie Sanders' proposal to stop sales of offensive weaponry to Israel, as civilian deaths escalate in the ongoing conflict with Gaza. Sanders led a small group of Democrats advocating for a vote to block specific arms transactions, spotlighting internal tensions.

Despite Sanders' charge, highlighting Prime Minister Netanyahu's aggressive actions against Palestinians, the Senate overwhelmingly voted down the measures. Critics within Congress express growing disillusionment with President Biden's response to the humanitarian crisis amidst military support to Israel.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other key lawmakers reinforced America's longstanding policy of supporting Israel's defense capabilities, arguing against any shift that might embolden adversaries like Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas during sensitive truce discussions.

