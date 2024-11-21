Left Menu

Senate Blocks Sanders' Bid Against Israeli Arms

The U.S. Senate dismissed Sen. Bernie Sanders' initiative to halt offensive weapon sales to Israel amid rising civilian casualties in Gaza. The proposal underscored Democratic frustration over President Biden's diplomatic handling, despite Sanders' attempt to legislate against supporting Israel's military actions against Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2024 06:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 06:33 IST
Senate Blocks Sanders' Bid Against Israeli Arms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate has firmly rejected Sen. Bernie Sanders' proposal to stop sales of offensive weaponry to Israel, as civilian deaths escalate in the ongoing conflict with Gaza. Sanders led a small group of Democrats advocating for a vote to block specific arms transactions, spotlighting internal tensions.

Despite Sanders' charge, highlighting Prime Minister Netanyahu's aggressive actions against Palestinians, the Senate overwhelmingly voted down the measures. Critics within Congress express growing disillusionment with President Biden's response to the humanitarian crisis amidst military support to Israel.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other key lawmakers reinforced America's longstanding policy of supporting Israel's defense capabilities, arguing against any shift that might embolden adversaries like Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas during sensitive truce discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024