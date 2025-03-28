Left Menu

Senator Sanders Challenges U.S. Arms Sales to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders plans to propose resolutions to block $8.8 billion in arms sales to Israel, highlighting human rights issues in Gaza. He cites Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's alleged violations of U.S. and international law amid ongoing conflict. Despite bipartisan support for Israel in Congress, Sanders aims to spotlight civilian protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 03:13 IST
Senator Sanders Challenges U.S. Arms Sales to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis
Bernie Sanders

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders announced plans to introduce resolutions aimed at halting $8.8 billion in arms sales to Israel. The move underscores pressing human rights concerns in Gaza following heightened conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas.

Sanders criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for what he described as breaches of international law amid the ongoing military operations in Gaza, which have resulted in extensive Palestinian casualties and displacement. He emphasized the need to end U.S. complicity in the violence.

Despite the longstanding bipartisanship backing Israel in Congress, Sanders hopes his actions will provoke significant discourse regarding civilian protections and humanitarian aid access in Gaza. This effort comes as President Donald Trump continues to forge robust military ties with Israel, reversing prior restrictions imposed under former President Biden's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025