Senator Sanders Challenges U.S. Arms Sales to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders plans to propose resolutions to block $8.8 billion in arms sales to Israel, highlighting human rights issues in Gaza. He cites Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's alleged violations of U.S. and international law amid ongoing conflict. Despite bipartisan support for Israel in Congress, Sanders aims to spotlight civilian protection.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders announced plans to introduce resolutions aimed at halting $8.8 billion in arms sales to Israel. The move underscores pressing human rights concerns in Gaza following heightened conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas.
Sanders criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for what he described as breaches of international law amid the ongoing military operations in Gaza, which have resulted in extensive Palestinian casualties and displacement. He emphasized the need to end U.S. complicity in the violence.
Despite the longstanding bipartisanship backing Israel in Congress, Sanders hopes his actions will provoke significant discourse regarding civilian protections and humanitarian aid access in Gaza. This effort comes as President Donald Trump continues to forge robust military ties with Israel, reversing prior restrictions imposed under former President Biden's administration.
