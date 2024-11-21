AAP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Elections: PAC to Announce Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) plans to convene Thursday to release its initial slate of candidates for the eagerly anticipated Delhi Assembly elections slated for February, according to party insiders.

Under the leadership of national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the PAC—recognized as AAP's supreme decision-making authority—is expected to gather at the party headquarters, carefully deliberating on suitable candidates poised to vie for the upcoming polls.

Kejriwal has articulated a strategy where candidate selection will hinge on their performance, public feedback, and perceived electability. Notably, in the 2020 elections, AAP captured an impressive 62 out of 70 assembly seats, highlighting their strong electoral presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)