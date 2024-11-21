AAP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Elections: PAC to Announce Candidates
The Aam Aadmi Party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) is set to meet to finalize and announce its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The decision will be based on the merits and winning potential of candidates. The AAP previously secured a strong victory in 2020.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) plans to convene Thursday to release its initial slate of candidates for the eagerly anticipated Delhi Assembly elections slated for February, according to party insiders.
Under the leadership of national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the PAC—recognized as AAP's supreme decision-making authority—is expected to gather at the party headquarters, carefully deliberating on suitable candidates poised to vie for the upcoming polls.
Kejriwal has articulated a strategy where candidate selection will hinge on their performance, public feedback, and perceived electability. Notably, in the 2020 elections, AAP captured an impressive 62 out of 70 assembly seats, highlighting their strong electoral presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Clinches Florida Hat Trick in Elections
MNF-HPC(R) Clinches Majority in Sinlung Hills Council Elections
Maharashtra Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Elections with 9.7 Crore Voters
Assam Politics Heat Up Over Citizenship Row Ahead of By-Elections
BJP Distances from Malik in Maharashtra Elections, Sparks Political Rifts