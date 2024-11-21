AAP's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is convening a critical Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting in Delhi today, laying the groundwork for the upcoming Assembly polls anticipated in early 2025. The meeting could witness the revelation of the party's initial list of candidates, as indicated in a recent party statement.

In the previous 2015 Assembly elections, AAP clinched a commanding victory, securing 62 out of 70 seats, leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with only 8, while Congress failed to claim any. Arvind Kejriwal assumed office as Chief Minister; however, his administration has since faced notable challenges.

Kejriwal's arrest in 2024, linked to an excise policy probe, marked a turbulent phase, although he later secured bail. Post-release, Kejriwal stepped down, appointing Education Minister Atishi as interim CM, highlighting ongoing rifts with the central government. Recent internal upheavals, including key resignations and a shift to BJP, underscore evolving dynamics as AAP gears up for the election battle.

