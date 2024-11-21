Mystery Surrounds Abduction of Ugandan Opposition Leader in Kenya
The Kenyan government investigates the disappearance of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye from Nairobi, amid criticism of Kenya's handling of foreign dissidents. Besigye, charged in Uganda with illegal firearm possession, was reportedly removed against Kenya's will, raising international human rights concerns.
Kizza Besigye, a prominent Ugandan opposition figure, vanished from Nairobi, prompting the Kenyan government to assure critics of their commitment to foreign dissident protection. Besigye resurfaced in Uganda facing firearms charges, sparking a joint investigation.
Kenya's foreign ministry refuted any involvement in what officials termed as an 'abduction.' Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei emphasized the country's non-participation, highlighting an ongoing review into Besigye’s unauthorized transfer to Uganda.
The incident has intensified scrutiny of Kenya's human rights practices, especially after past deportations of political figures. Reactions from global leaders underscore rising concerns over violations of international norms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
