Left Menu

PASOK Resurgence: A New Chapter in Greek Politics

Greece's political landscape shifts as PASOK becomes the main opposition, overtaking Syriza after significant defections. This marks a return to traditional political battles, with PASOK seeking to capitalize on New Democracy's waning support and reassert itself at the political center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:15 IST
PASOK Resurgence: A New Chapter in Greek Politics
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece witnessed a significant political shift Thursday, as a wave of defections within the leftist Syriza party allowed the centre-left PASOK to emerge as the main opposition, challenging the dominance of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' rightist administration.

The political landscape realigns notably after months of internal conflicts within Syriza, culminating in the resignation of lawmakers like Theodora Tzakri. These changes positioned PASOK with 31 lawmakers, edging past Syriza's 29 in the 300-seat parliament.

PASOK, now the official opposition, plans to leverage increased visibility and resources. The party, which lost favor post-2010 due to austerity measures, now seeks to reclaim influence as New Democracy's support dips, signaling a potential shift in Greece's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024