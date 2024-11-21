PASOK Resurgence: A New Chapter in Greek Politics

Greece witnessed a significant political shift Thursday, as a wave of defections within the leftist Syriza party allowed the centre-left PASOK to emerge as the main opposition, challenging the dominance of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' rightist administration.

The political landscape realigns notably after months of internal conflicts within Syriza, culminating in the resignation of lawmakers like Theodora Tzakri. These changes positioned PASOK with 31 lawmakers, edging past Syriza's 29 in the 300-seat parliament.

PASOK, now the official opposition, plans to leverage increased visibility and resources. The party, which lost favor post-2010 due to austerity measures, now seeks to reclaim influence as New Democracy's support dips, signaling a potential shift in Greece's political dynamics.

